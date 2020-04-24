COVID-19 question of the day: “Can I take non-steroidal anti-inflammatories if I have COVID-19?”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re answering your coronavirus questions each weeknight on News 5 at 10. Call WKRG News 5’s coronavirus hotline with your question. The number is 251-662-3055.

Question for April 23:
“Is it true that you aren’t supposed to take Tylenol, Advil, and Ibuprofen during coronavirus time? Because people are saying it and it’s all over Facebook, and all over social media. Please give us an answer. Please find it out. Thank you. “

There have been stories that say taking these anti-inflammatory drugs if you have COVID-19 will worsen the effects. Dr. Rendi Murphree, Bureau Director of Disease at the Mobile County Health Department, says this is the first time she’s heard about this.

She said, “If you have a high fever, you need to take a fever-reducing medicine to try to get your fever down. We don’t want people who have high fevers to stop taking Tylenol, Advil, or Ibuprofen.”

There is currently no strong evidence that these nonprescription drugs can make coronavirus worse. Health experts say if you are already taking a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory regularly on the advice of a doctor, do not stop taking it without checking first.

