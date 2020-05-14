COVID-19 question of the day: ‘Can I sanitize my mask in my oven?’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re answering your coronavirus questions each weeknight on WKRG News 5 at 10. Leave a message on our coronavirus hotline at 251-662-3055.

The question for May 13 is:

“To kill the germs on your mask, put it in the oven on 170-degrees for 5 minutes and I would love to know if that’s true.”

It is not a good idea to put your mask in your oven! Dr. Jennifer Scalici, an oncologist with the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute agrees.

She said, “The risk of you having that virus all over that mask is fairly low, and I would say that the risk of hurting yourself or rendering that mask unusable and kind of destroying some of the filtration if you’ve got a filter in it is probably higher. So I would avoid that.”

A manager at WKRG read online that putting a mask in a microwave would sanitize it. He says he tried it, but instead, the microwave blew up and he spent his stimulus check replacing it.

Since experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do still recommend wearing a face covering every time you go out in public, you do need to disinfect them properly. Disposable masks should be thrown away after each use, and cloth face coverings need to be washed when you get back home to limit the spread of germs. The CDC recommends treating them as you would your regular laundry, by putting them in your washer, and then your dryer.

When you remove your face mask, be careful not to touch your eyes, nose, or mouth, and wash your hands immediately after.

