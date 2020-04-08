COVID-19 question of the day: ‘Can I get COVID-19 more than once?’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Each night on News 5 at 10, we’re answering your questions about the coronavirus. Call the WKRG News 5 coronavirus hotline if you have a question, and leave us a message. The question for April 7 is: “Yes, my name is Greg. I am wondering if you have the virus and get over it are you still accessible to getting it again? Thank you.”

With many diseases, you can develop an immunity to it once you have had it, meaning you may not get sick from it again. But health experts say it is still unclear at this point if COVID-19 patients can get the virus more than once.

“Several weeks ago I would have answered that by saying we don’t think that is the case. We’re learning more about the virus all the time and so the science is still sort of not solid on whether or not you can be infected twice. I think what I probably should adhere to is the advice that we give during flu season that there are other respiratory viruses circulating in our community and it’s certainly possible that you can be infected twice in the same flu season with a respiratory virus,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree, epidemiologist with the Mobile County Health Department.

The best thing to do is err on the side of caution. Continue practicing social distancing and proper hygiene like washing your hands often, keeping them off of your face, and coughing and sneezing into your elbow if you don’t have a tissue.