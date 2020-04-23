COVID-19 question of the day: ‘Can I get coronavirus from food at the store?’

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is getting answers to your questions about COVID-19. Call our coronavirus hotline and leave us a message at: 251-662-3055.

The question for April 22 is:

“I was wondering if there’s any danger in receiving the coronavirus from foods in the grocery store. Thank you.”

There is no evidence that food or food packaging has been linked to getting sick from COVID-19– That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it won’t hurt to wipe down food packaging when you get home, as a precaution.

Actually, getting the groceries is your best chance for exposure to COVID-19. So if possible, it’s a good idea to order food and other essentials online for home delivery or curbside pickup to limit your potential exposure to people who might have coronavirus.

After receiving your delivery or getting your groceries home from the store, health officials recommend washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. And follow food safety guidelines: clean, separate, cook, and chill.

