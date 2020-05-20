COVID-19 question of the day: ‘Can I get coronavirus from a package from China?’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re answering your coronavirus questions each weeknight on WKRG News 5 at 10. Leave us a message on News 5’s coronavirus hotline at 251-662-3055.

This is the question for May 19:

“Hello, I have a packagem a purchase that is coming from China and it’ll be here in a couple of days. Should I be concerned about who has handled the box once it left china and once it gets here. If you’ll let me know.”

According to the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is safe to receive a package from China.

There is still a lot that is unknown about COVID-19 and how it spreads, but data from those organizations says although the virus can survive for a short period on some surfaces, it is unlikely to be spread from domestic or international mail, products or packaging. You should still wash your hands immediately after opening mail or other packages as a precaution to protect yourself from germs in general.

