COVID-19 question of the day: ‘Can COVID-19 enter the body through open wound?’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Call the WKRG News 5 coronavirus hotline and leave a message when you have a coronavirus question. The number is 251-662-3055.

This is the question for May 18:

“Hey Cherish, This is Wanda. I just wanted to know, I watch you guys 24/7. I know the coronavirus is an upper respiratory disease but what if you have an open wound?”

Health experts seem to be learning new information about COVID-19 almost daily, but the one thing that hasn’t changed is that they believe the virus spreads primarily from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when someone with COVID-19 coughs or sneezes. The droplets can infect someone else if they land in their mouth, eyes, or their nose and are inhaled into the lungs.

Dr. Coby Harrison with Infirmary Health Diagnostic and Medical Clinic says you should not worry about catching the virus through an open wound.

“Coronavirus cannot be transmitted through open wounds. It is transmitted via contact but the virus would actually have to be contacted on your hand or surface and then you touch your face. It goes to mucous membranes such as the nose, mouth, and eyes, not in an open wound,” she said.

It is best to cover your wounds to keep germs out and keep moisture in. Health experts say covered wounds heal faster because you contain that natural moisture that’s needed to keep the skin cells alive. But as of now, it doesn’t seem that the coronavirus can enter your body that way.

