COVID-19 question of the day: ‘Can COVID-19 be transmitted through mosquito bites?’

Each weeknight on WKRG News 5 at 10 we're answering questions you have about the coronavirus.

Friday night’s question asks, “Can COVID-19 be transmitted through mosquito bites?”

Although mosquitoes can spread some diseases, including Zika virus, West Nile, and malaria, there is currently no evidence suggesting they can spread COVID-19.

COVID-19 is thought to spread primarily from person-to-person in respiratory droplets from someone who is infected. People who are infected may or may not have symptoms. That’s why health officials suggest social distancing, and why almost all states now have stay at home orders in place.

COVID-19 spreads very easily. According to the Centers for Disase Control and Prevention, there is information that suggests this virus is spreading more efficiently than the flu. COVID-19 can also spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects.

On the CDC’S website under “How COVID-19 spreads,” it says, “COVID-19 is a new disease and we are still learning about how it spreads and the severity of illness it causes. You can read that information here:

