COVID-19 question of the day: Are smokers more likely to get coronavirus

Each weeknight on News 5 at 10, we're answering your questions about COVID-19.

Tuesday night’s question is from Lynn in Mobile. She says her husband is a smoker and asks if the two of them are at a greater risk of contracting coronavirus than others who don’t smoke.

COVID-19 is a virus that attacks the respiratory system. If you smoke, or you’re regularly around second-hand smoke, you may have a better chance of getting coronavirus, and smoking may also increase your risk of developing severe complications from the virus. Former smokers are also at higher risk.

Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report with preliminary estimates of the prevalence of selected underlying health conditions among patients with COVID-19 in the U.S. between February 12 and March 28. Researchers looked at more than 7-thousand cases where data was available on underlying health conditions or other potential risk factors. About 71-percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 78-percent of patients admitted to ICU had one or more underlying health conditions. That includes smokers, and even more former smokers.

People who have heart problems, diabetes, or lung issues like COPD are also at a higher risk for severe disease and death.



You can see the chart and more information online at: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6913e2.htm