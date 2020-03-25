COVID-19 patient leaves heartwarming message of thanks on room window at Ohio clinic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An Ohio clinic is sharing a heartwarming message left behind by a COVID-19 patient who was recently discharged.

In a post on Instagram, the Cleveland Clinic wrote: “While being treated, our caregivers frequently communicated with him by writing on the glass door in the isolation room.”

Before the patient was discharged, he left a note of thanks for his caregivers, saying: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

“This window has been the most impactful window in my life. On days when I watched you work hard to keep me and others alive, unable to thank you for the time that you poured into me — and although I will probably never get the chance to pour that same love and support into you, I want you to know that I think you all are rockstars.

“I watched some of you have good nights and some bad nights but what was consistent every night was that you care for people.”

“Today I leave this ICU a changed person, hopefully for the better, not only because of your medical healing and God’s direction and guidance, but with the fact of knowing that there are such wonderful people dedicated to the care and concern of others. God bless each of you.”⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

The patient was not identified.⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀

