COVID-19 outbreak at Crowne Healthcare leaves families with questions

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An outbreak at a local nursing home has left nine residents and one employee dead as cases rise in number.

Since early March, the facility has had 49 residents and 45 employees test positive for the virus. Today they have 23 positive cases in the facility. We spoke with the spouse of a resident who passed away from COVID-19 in the facility.

Shirley Richardson was 77-years-old when she passed away on Easter morning at Crowne Healthcare, but her husband of 52 years Joseph described her as “a great woman, mother, grandmother and the best friend I ever had in my life.”

He says he had no idea she had coronavirus until he received the death certificate this past Saturday.

He says, “The staff seem to be doing everything they can do and I’m not saying that she would have lived had they done anything else. but we should have been told that she died of that.”

Richardson also says that his wife’s roommate was there at the time of her death and not in isolation. He feels the blame for this discrepancy and overall handling of this outbreak should be with the head of Crowne Healthcare. He says they need to be more transparent and “I think they should be responsible for their actions and I think it should start with the CEO.”

In a statement from Crowne Healthcare CEO, Bryan Jones says the facility starting Monday is “systematically emptying a wing of our facility, having that wing professionally sanitized, and then reintroducing to this wing residents who test negative for the virus. We plan to continue this process throughout our facility in an effort to confine and eradicate the virus from the building.”

In that statement the CEO also commended the staff for their valiant fight against the virus and says the losses of their residents and employees is painful.

