COVID-19 in Alabama: More than 6,000 confirmed cases, 209 deaths

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Alabama’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, Alabama has 6,026 confirmed cases and 209 deaths.

Mobile County now has 845 cases and 40 deaths. Mobile County is leading the state in COVID-19 deaths.

