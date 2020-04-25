COVID-19 in Alabama: More than 6,000 confirmed cases, 209 deaths

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Alabama’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, Alabama has 6,026 confirmed cases and 209 deaths.
Mobile County now has 845 cases and 40 deaths. Mobile County is leading the state in COVID-19 deaths.
