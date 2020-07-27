COVID-19 in Alabama: 40 percent of positive cases are presumed recovered

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — About 40 percent of those who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 in Alabama are presumed recovered. That’s according to the latest numbers on the Alabama Coronavirus dashboard. 32 thousand cases are presumed recovered.

More than 650 thousand people have been tested, with just under 80 thousand positive results. That’s a positive rate of about 12 percent.

1,446 people have died of COVID-19 in Alabama, 45 more listed as “probable.” According to the latest number however, hospitalizations are on the rise, with 9 thousand people having been admitted to Alabama hospitals for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic . 23 thousand people have tested positive in the past 14 days.

