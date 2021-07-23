COVID-19 hospitalizations up 700% in Mobile County in a month’s time

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising quickly across the nation and in Mobile County.

The Mobile County Health Department tells us the COVID-19 hospitalization rate has increased 700% in just a month’s time.

“We’re seeing a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said Dr. Laura Cepeda, the Chief Medical Officer of the Mobile County Health Department.

Doctors in Mobile County are concerned as the hospitalization rates continue to rise.

“June 20th locally in Mobile County, we had 15 patients hospitalized in Mobile County. As of today, we have 105 hospitalized from COVID,” said Dr. Cepeda.

The Mobile County Health Department says the majority of the people in the hospital have not been vaccinated.

“Hospitalizations and deaths are being driven by unvaccinated. That’s our best weapon still. Even at this point – getting vaccinated is our best bet,” said Dr. Cepeda.

“It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks, it’s the unvaccinated folks letting us down,” said Governor Kay Ivey Thursday evening.

Alabama is ranked last in the nation for vaccinations, and 30% of Mobile County residents are fully vaccinated. Doctors are aiming for 70% to reach herd immunity.

“It got scary when the numbers got really high in January, and I’m afraid we’re going to get back there if this trend continues. and the projections we’re seeing with this delta variant are that it’s going to continue until late August or perhaps early September at the earliest,” said Dr. Cepeda.

MCHD says there are plans in place, and hospitals have their surge plans if needed. Health department officials encourage everyone to get vaccinated, or at least continue to wash their hands, wear their masks, and keep their distance from others.

We reached out to local hospitals about this surge in patients. They released statements about the hospitalization rates.

At Ascension Providence, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has climbed over the past three weeks. While the numbers of ill patients needing hospital care are still far less that what we saw during the COVID surge in January, we are very concerned that cases have been rising since early July.

We also are concerned that the majority of the population in our community is not vaccinated and thus more vulnerable to getting severely ill from COVID-19.

The vaccines are our best way to save lives, prevent hospitalizations and minimize the latest spread of COVID-19 in our community. We continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated now to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Mike Burke, Manager, Marketing & Communications, Ascension Providence

As we do continue to see COVID-19 patients, we strongly encourage everyone in our communities to take the vaccine ASAP. Infirmary Health offers the Pfizer vaccine weekly at our locations in Mobile, Fairhope and Bay Minette; patients can make an appointment at MyIHChart.org. Ashley Rains, Infirmary Health

“In our unique role for our region, USA Health provides a significant number of specialized services. This often results in our facilities being at or near capacity on a regular basis.” Gary Mans, Associate Vice President for Marketing & Communications, USA Health