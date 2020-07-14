COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases increase sharply in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Hospitalizations of Cornavirus patients increased by 72% in Mobile County last week. Mobile hospitals averaged 129 Covid-19 patients per day, an increase of 54 patients from the prior week average of 75, according to expanded data released by the Mobile County Health Department.

Patients being treated in the Intensive Care Unit of Mobile County hospitals also increased. Area hospitals averaged 34 Covid-positive ICU patients per day last week, up from 23 the prior week.

Nearly 5,000 people have tested positive for Coronavirus in Mobile County since the pandemic began with 834 confirmed cases added from July 6-12.

In a letter to residents on Monday, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson encouraged Mobilians to continue to adhere to the city’s mask mandate and practice social distancing, but urged residents to vote in the runoff election on Tuesday. “Citizenship carries both rights and responsibilities,” Stimpson wrote. “Our ancestors struggled to give us the right to vote– please use it.”