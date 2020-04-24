COVID-19, Financial Expert: ‘Buy of a Lifetime’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –The novel coronavirus has a lot of people feeling anxious about not only short-term finances but long term. 401-K’s, investments people rely on for retirement have taken a hit during the pandemic.

Lance Williams, Chief Investment Officer of New Song Capital Management, says the general sense among money managers is ‘this too shall pass.’ Williams recalls the global financial crisis of 2008, when the real estate bubble burst.

WHAT TO DO WITH 401K:

“I was speaking with a gentleman last night about that very topic, and I said ‘Do you remember 2008?” He didn’t even remember, and I said you know that was a really bad scenario, and now as you look back, it was just a blip on the chart on the time horizon. I said you know 10 years from now you’re not gonna remember this event. We’ll be worried about something totally different,” Williams said.

BIRTH OF BULL MARKET:

Overall, Williams encourages investors to stay the course, and if you are in a position to do so, invest. He believes we are seeing the birth of a bull market, and now may be the “buy of a lifetime.”

“Think about companies with really good balance sheets. In particular, think about there are now habits being formed as a result of the quarantine, and so I think if a company wasn’t doing very well previously, they may not do as well going forward.”

INVESTING:

Williams believes we are currently in a very sharp, short-lived recession.

“When I look back through history, I’m always able to conclude that recessions have been good times to buy equity. So, if you have a little bit longer time horizon, particularly if you’re a younger investor, just starting out in a retirement plan, and you have a greater than 10-year time horizon, it’s very likely that this is the buy of a lifetime for equities.”

