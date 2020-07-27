COVID-19 deaths surpass 6 thousand in Florida

TAMPA (WFLA/WKRG) — More than 432,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida, just over 6,000 people have died, residents and visitors combined, according to the latest report from the health department’s website.

BREAKDOWN OF OUR LOCAL COUNTIES:

ESCAMBIA

Total Cases: 7,158

Residents: 6,363

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 795

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 82

Hospitalizations*

Residents: 359

Non-Residents: 6

SANTA ROSA

Total Cases: 2,789

Residents: 2,770

Residents Not in Florida: 0

Non-Residents: 19

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 19

Hospitalizations*

Residents: 145

Non-Residents: 1

OKALOOSA

Total Cases: 2,411

Residents: 2,386

Residents Not in Florida: 1

Non-Residents: 24

Conditions and Care

Deaths: 20

Hospitalizations*

Residents: 111

Non-Residents: 1





Data shows Florida reported an additional 8,892 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 432,747. It’s the first time Florida has recorded under 9,000 cases since July 8.

The death toll rose by 77 to 5,931. Data shows 24,332 Floridians have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic. That’s up 268 from Sunday morning.

Over the weekend, Florida surpassed New York to become the state with the second-highest caseload in the country. Earlier this month, the state saw a record-number of new cases—15,299—in a single day. On Thursday, the state recorded its largest daily increase in new deaths—173.

The health department has received 3,436,270 test results from labs across the state, including from people who have been tested more than once. This includes people who tested positive and were tested again later to check if they were still infected. Of the results received,12.59% were positive. The state says 432,747 tests were positive and 2,998,750 were negative.

Of the test results received Sunday, 15.10% were positive. The state said there were 13,413 positive results and 75,401 negative test results.

The percent positivity for new cases was 11.39% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 84,508 cases in that age group, which is 20% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,494 have been hospitalized and 40 have died.