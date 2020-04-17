COVID-19 death toll in Escambia County, Fla. up to 6 after elderly man, woman die

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 95-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman have died due to coronavirus complications, according to the Florida Department of Health’s latest update.

The man’s case was not travel-related but he did come in contact with someone who had the virus, according to FDOH.

The woman’s case was travel-related. She had traveled to Egypt, according to the health department.

There have now been six deaths in Escambia County due to COVID-19. The latest health department update shows 726 people have died due the virus statewide.

