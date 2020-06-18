COVID-19 changes at polls for Alabama’s Primary Runoff Election next month

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama’s primary runoff election will be held July 14th, and with COVID-19 still spreading throughout the country, there will be some changes at the polls.

“There are a lot of moving parts right now to it. primarily related to our efforts to use all the CDC COVID-19 guidelines,” said Judge Don Davis, Judge of Probate, Chief Election Officer for Mobile County.

One of the major changes will be the number of people allowed inside the polling location at a time. Because of guidelines from the CDC and other restrictions, the elections office has had to cut the number of poll workers in half for the runoff election. But, they are working to find ways to make voting easier and eliminate possible lines for voters.

Some voting locations will change as a result. “For that reason, Mobile County is sending a postcard to all active registered voters to notify them where they need to vote for this upcoming runoff election,” said Judge Davis.

Judge Davis says they are not consolidating any locations, but are trying to find the biggest venues to accommodate voters.

“We’re trying, our endeavor has been to get the largest possible location within the precincts to facilitate as many voters being able to vote as we can,” he explained.

Poll workers:

Are to wear a mask the entire day at the polls.

Face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfecting spray and wipes will be provided to poll workers.

A sneeze shield will also separate the voter from the volunteers.

Voters:

You’re asked to wear a mask,

If you come to the polls without one, you will be offered a mask.

“We’re encouraging voters if you have any kind of concerns whatsoever or if you’ve been exposed to the virus within the last 14 days or are sick themselves to vote absentee,” said Judge Davis.

Judge Davis says they are encouraging voting absentee for this election. So far, he says there have been more than 2,000 requests for an absentee ballot, and just over 950 of those ballots have been returned.

And even though the November election is still months away, the county is already getting a plan together.

“The virus is not going away and we’re going to have to deal with it for a while. We’re planning on using all of these same guidelines in the November general election,” said Judge Davis.

You have until the Thursday before the election to request an absentee ballot.

