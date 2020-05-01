COVID-19 cases spike at Metro Jail, now up to 60+

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Metro Jail is reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Thirty-three inmates and approximately 30 employees have tested positive, according to Warden Trey Oliver.

Two inmates, one corrections officer and one medical employee are currently hospitalized, the warden said.

Nearly two dozen other corrections officers are home sick with the virus.

No coronavirus-related deaths at the jail have been reported so far, Oliver said.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson on Thursday referred to the jail as one of the COVID-19 “hot spots” of the county.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories