COVID-19 cases spike at Metro Jail, now up to 60+

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Metro Jail is reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Thirty-three inmates and approximately 30 employees have tested positive, according to Warden Trey Oliver.

Two inmates, one corrections officer and one medical employee are currently hospitalized, the warden said.

Nearly two dozen other corrections officers are home sick with the virus.

No coronavirus-related deaths at the jail have been reported so far, Oliver said.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson on Thursday referred to the jail as one of the COVID-19 “hot spots” of the county.

