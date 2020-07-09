COVID-19 cases in Escambia County jail spike, 71 inmates, 23 staff test positive

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The number of COVID-19 cases in the Escambia County jail in on the rise.

Sunday, the Escambia County jail reported there had been 38 inmates who had tested positive for COVID-19. Today, that number has risen to 71 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The jail has tested 132 inmates so far, some as they were booked in, according to county spokeswoman Laura Coale.

There have been 71 positive results, 12 negative and 49 pending results.

Coale told WKRG News 5 23 jail staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Seven staff members are waiting results to return to work.

There are 44 additional staff awaiting results at home. The jail’s medical staff says no inmates are preventing medical concerns at this time.

