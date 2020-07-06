COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise in Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Escambia County mirror the rest of the state — they continue to rise.

Escambia County is on the verge of reaching 3,000 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, and the number of new cases doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

For six days this past week, the county has seen more than 100 cases each day:

“In the middle of June, we hit 1,000 cases. We are now at almost 3,000 cases,” said Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson in his weekly news conference. “This shows that we’ve had ramp up with the last three weeks. We’ve had substantial increases.”

The number of hospitalizations has also climbed dramatically. June 15, there were 22 hospitalizations within Escambia County. Today, there are 122.

“In the last two and a half weeks, we’ve seen as many people go into the hospital as went the whole basically two and a half months — almost three months before that,” Robinson said. “That shows some of the different challenges our hospitals are seeing.”

The City of Pensacola has issued an order making it mandatory that residents wear masks inside city businesses. Robinson said he doesn’t want to close businesses again, so it’s important residents comply with the mask order to help stop the recent spike in cases.

“The biggest thing we can ask you to do is where a mask, socially distance and wash your hands,” he said.

There have been 2,942 total positive COVID-19 cases in Escambia County since with pandemic began, with 47 deaths. The Florida Department of Health reports 206,447 cases in Florida since the pandemic began, with 3,778 deaths.

LATEST STORIES: