COVID-19 cases hit another record in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) has been working to get residents inoculated since the beginning of the year, and today the department recorded a new daily high for COVID-19 cases in the county.

MCHD reported 50,516 COVID-19 cases as of Aug. 4, the highest since the pandemic began in March 2020. Yesterday, the health department reports 45 were hospitalized, bringing the total number of hospitalizations in Mobile County since the pandemic began to 6,507. Nine deaths were reported yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths in Mobile County to 876.

View the full data release from the Mobile County Health Department in the link below:

Mobile County Public Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold released the following statement Wednesday on the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many have questioned if the Governor or Alabama Department of Public Health has any intention of issuing a mask order or mandating vaccinations for COVID. To my knowledge, the answer is no. The CDC and Public Health Agencies have made recommendations, based on science, to the elected officials and citizens.

Early in the pandemic Public Health and Gov. Ivey had to take very serious measures to protect the community when there was not adequate testing, PPE, or any vaccine available, but that time has passed. Cities have the authority to issue curfews orders, pass needed local ordinances, police power to enforce, and courts to adjudicate such actions. (Outside of police jurisdictions the density of the populations is reduced, person-to-person close contact opportunity is lower, and thus disease transmission rate reduced).

The medical community has never said that the pandemic is over and “business as usual.” Citizens, schools, businesses, colleges, etc., need to make those decisions based on the current health recommendations.

Please get vaccinated. If you have concerns, talk to your personal physician. Masking and social distancing have helped control COVID-19 in the past, and it is advised now.” Mobile County Public Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold

Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department joined the 4 on 5 Wednesday to discuss this new data released Wednesday. Watch her full interview in the video above.

For the latest on the Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine events, click here or call 251-410-6243.