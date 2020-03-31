Court blocks closing of Alabama abortion clinics due to COVD-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WKRG) — A federal court issued an order Monday night blocking the state of Alabama from using the COVID-19 crisis to prevent people from obtaining an abortion.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the ACLU of Alabama took legal action on behalf of Dr. Yashica Robinson and three independent abortion clinics: the Alabama Women’s Center, Reproductive Health Services, and West Alabama Women’s Center. The action claimed the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology have said that abortion is a time-sensitive, essential medical procedure that cannot be delayed.

“The court agreed that Alabama cannot use the COVID-19 crisis as a pretext to prevent patients from accessing abortion care,” said Alexa Kolbi-Molinas, senior staff attorney at the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project. “This is a critical victory and ensures government response to the pandemic is grounded in public health, not politics.”

Last year, the state passed a law banning virtually all abortions and making the provision of abortion care a crime punishable by up to 99 years in prison. That law has been blocked by the court.

