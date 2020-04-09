County turns out for Vietnam veterans funeral procession

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) A daughter made a promise to her dying father that he would get the funeral he deserved for all the years of service to this country. That promise was kept Thursday morning in a unique way with the help of total strangers

The colors he loved in every size and shape lined the route of Ernest Harold Baker’s funeral procession from Foley to the Alabama Memorial Veterans Cemetery.

“Just blown away by the turnout and happy,” says Baker’s sister Joyce. “Very happy.”









There had been a simple request, “Anybody that can line the street, if you got an American flag bring it, wave it,” said brother Gary, and they did. Baker was honored by strangers, family, friends and veterans.

The Vietnam veteran lost his battle with cancer earlier this week. A funeral with full military honors will have to wait until the pandemic is over.

Baker had a brotherhood of veterans he held dear long after he retired from the Air Force and even inspired a younger generation like Josh Sawyer. “He’s truly a hero that I looked up to and someone with the characteristics that I want to emulate.”

As the procession found its way to his final resting place, the flags were still there. “It was awesome, awesome,” said Joyce as she wiped away tears. “The way people turned out. They support our veterans and that’s wonderful because that’s what he wanted.”

It may have not been the funeral promised but it was every bit as respectful and dignified as any American hero deserves.

