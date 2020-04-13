Country singer Sturgill Simpson tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — County singer Sturgill Simpson posted to his Instagram account stating he tested positive for COVID-19.

Simpson said he was on a tour in Western Europe for two weeks in late January to early February. He also traveled playing arena shows from mid February to early March. The tour was cancelled on March 12, and Simpson returned home.

Simpson said his wife took him to the hospital on March 13 for chest pains, fever and pre-stroke blood pressure levels. Simpson said that doctors refused to test him because he didn’t fit the criteria.

Simpson said his wife and him were both tested on April 6 at a free drive-thru testing facility outside a National Guard depot.

He said on April 10, the Nashville CDC called him saying his results were positive. Simpson said his wife tested negative.





