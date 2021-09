Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Florida

(STACKER) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of September 1 had reached 640,914 COVID-19-related deaths and 39.2 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Florida using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of August 31, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. Brevard County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (914 total deaths)

— 26.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #2,137 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,559 (69,578 total cases)

— 23.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 749 (4,510 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

#49. Volusia County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (846 total deaths)

— 26.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #2,118 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,923 (65,970 total cases)

— 21.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 473 (2,617 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

#48. Duval County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (1,483 total deaths)

— 25.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #2,095 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,740 (150,755 total cases)

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 509 (4,873 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

#47. Santa Rosa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (291 total deaths)

— 23.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #2,062 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,411 (26,562 total cases)

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,143 (2,106 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

#46. Broward County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (3,079 total deaths)

— 23.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #2,059 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,584 (323,839 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 597 (11,655 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

#45. Clay County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (352 total deaths)

— 22.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #2,030 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,324 (29,214 total cases)

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 533 (1,168 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

#44. Franklin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (20 total deaths)

— 20.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,993 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,107 (1,953 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,039 (126 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

#43. Wakulla County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (56 total deaths)

— 19.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,980 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,641 (5,277 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,014 (342 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

#42. Hardee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (45 total deaths)

— 19.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,964 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,224 (4,909 total cases)

— 20.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,611 (434 new cases, +34% change from previous week)

#41. Manatee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (689 total deaths)

— 17.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,910 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,762 (55,494 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 864 (3,483 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

#40. Pinellas County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (1,671 total deaths)

— 17.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,909 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,928 (116,302 total cases)

— 21.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 697 (6,799 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

#39. Hamilton County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (25 total deaths)

— 16.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,894 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,406 (2,367 total cases)

— 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,241 (179 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

#38. Okaloosa County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (367 total deaths)

— 15.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,748 (28,972 total cases)

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 866 (1,826 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

#37. Lake County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (663 total deaths)

— 12.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,811 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,483 (45,826 total cases)

— 17.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 695 (2,550 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

#36. Indian River County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (306 total deaths)

— 7.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,684 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,854 (18,958 total cases)

— 21.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 810 (1,295 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

#35. Polk County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (1,387 total deaths)

— 7.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,683 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,952 (108,366 total cases)

— 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,038 (7,520 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

#34. Liberty County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (16 total deaths)

— 7.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,681 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,105 (1,596 total cases)

— 26.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,161 (97 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

#33. Palm Beach County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (2,883 total deaths)

— 6.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,654 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,391 (200,427 total cases)

— 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 575 (8,608 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

#32. Sarasota County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (844 total deaths)

— 5.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,633 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,023 (47,810 total cases)

— 27.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 777 (3,371 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

#31. Jefferson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (28 total deaths)

— 4.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,614 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,860 (2,117 total cases)

— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 976 (139 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

#30. St. Lucie County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (657 total deaths)

— 3.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,585 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,304 (40,394 total cases)

— 18.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 705 (2,314 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

#29. Washington County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (52 total deaths)

— 1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,538 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,314 (3,901 total cases)

— 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 946 (241 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

#28. Bradford County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (58 total deaths)

— 0.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,511 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,585 (4,677 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,103 (311 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

#27. Hendry County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (87 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,501 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,332 (6,443 total cases)

— 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,023 (430 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

#26. Martin County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 208 (335 total deaths)

— 0.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,473 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,711 (17,245 total cases)

— 29.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 393 (632 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

#25. Okeechobee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (89 total deaths)

— 1.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,445 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,203 (5,989 total cases)

— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,264 (533 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

#24. Baker County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (62 total deaths)

— 2.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,432 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,456 (5,391 total cases)

— 22.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 760 (222 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

#23. Sumter County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (284 total deaths)

— 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,414 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,381 (12,422 total cases)

— 38.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 448 (593 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

#22. Putnam County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (160 total deaths)

— 3.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,400 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,934 (10,384 total cases)

— 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 774 (577 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

#21. Gadsden County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (99 total deaths)

— 4.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,380 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,774 (7,659 total cases)

— 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 659 (301 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

#20. Escambia County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (706 total deaths)

— 7.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,333 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,585 (49,608 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 963 (3,064 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

#19. Taylor County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (48 total deaths)

— 7.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,330 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,581 (3,792 total cases)

— 16.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,915 (413 new cases, +116% change from previous week)

#18. Bay County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (394 total deaths)

— 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,288 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,821 (29,388 total cases)

— 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 648 (1,132 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

#17. Charlotte County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (437 total deaths)

— 11.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,241 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,976 (18,845 total cases)

— 34.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 694 (1,311 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

#16. Gilchrist County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (44 total deaths)

— 14.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,185 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,691 (2,544 total cases)

— 9.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,146 (213 new cases, +48% change from previous week)

#15. Columbia County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (170 total deaths)

— 14.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,178 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,189 (13,039 total cases)

— 20.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,071 (768 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

#14. Miami-Dade County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (6,472 total deaths)

— 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,157 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,093 (627,423 total cases)

— 52.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 612 (16,621 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

#13. Madison County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (45 total deaths)

— 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,119 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,801 (2,922 total cases)

— 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,146 (212 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

#12. Hernando County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (482 total deaths)

— 20.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,062 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,316 (23,884 total cases)

— 18.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,034 (2,005 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

#11. Holmes County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (49 total deaths)

— 20.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #1,060 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,190 (3,176 total cases)

— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 938 (184 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

#10. DeSoto County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (97 total deaths)

— 23.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #994 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,834 (5,637 total cases)

— 2.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 942 (358 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

#9. Marion County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (996 total deaths)

— 31.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #847 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,970 (47,416 total cases)

— 14.3% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 880 (3,216 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

#8. Lafayette County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (26 total deaths)

— 49.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,795 (2,004 total cases)

— 57.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 997 (84 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

#7. Citrus County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (463 total deaths)

— 49.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #583 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,128 (16,654 total cases)

— 26.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 740 (1,107 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

#6. Suwannee County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (140 total deaths)

— 52.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #545 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,563 (7,801 total cases)

— 16.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,299 (577 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

#5. Calhoun County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (45 total deaths)

— 54.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #522 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,596 (2,623 total cases)

— 22.9% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,141 (161 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

#4. Gulf County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (45 total deaths)

— 59.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #465 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,935 (2,719 total cases)

— 31.7% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 697 (95 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

#3. Jackson County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (158 total deaths)

— 64.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #419 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,033 (8,834 total cases)

— 25.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 817 (379 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

#2. Highlands County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (366 total deaths)

— 66.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #402 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,854 (12,591 total cases)

— 21.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,080 (1,147 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

#1. Union County

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 486 (74 total deaths)

— 134.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

— #95 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,832 (2,717 total cases)

— 17.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 748 (114 new cases, -20% change from previous week)