(STACKER) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of August 31 had reached639,490 COVID-19-related deaths and 39.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100k residents within the past week as of August 30, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100k served as a tiebreaker Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Gadsden County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 659 (301 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,774 (7,659 total cases)

— 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (99 total deaths)

— 4.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.6% (20,822 fully vaccinated)

— 13.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#49. Osceola County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 675 (2,538 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,895 (63,483 total cases)

— 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (529 total deaths)

— 31.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (207,022 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#48. Nassau County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 685 (607 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,488 (13,726 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (127 total deaths)

— 30.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.8% (41,458 fully vaccinated)

— 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#47. Charlotte County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 694 (1,311 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,976 (18,845 total cases)

— 33.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (437 total deaths)

— 11.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (103,545 fully vaccinated)

— 3.8% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#46. Lake County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 695 (2,550 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,483 (45,826 total cases)

— 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (663 total deaths)

— 12.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (197,843 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#45. Pinellas County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 697 (6,799 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,928 (116,302 total cases)

— 20.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (1,671 total deaths)

— 17.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.8% (524,241 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#44. Gulf County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 697 (95 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,935 (2,719 total cases)

— 32.5% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (45 total deaths)

— 59.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.2% (5,345 fully vaccinated)

— 25.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#43. St. Lucie County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 705 (2,314 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,304 (40,394 total cases)

— 18.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 200 (657 total deaths)

— 3.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.9% (150,624 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#42. Citrus County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 740 (1,107 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,128 (16,654 total cases)

— 26.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (463 total deaths)

— 49.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (70,695 fully vaccinated)

— 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#41. Union County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 748 (114 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,832 (2,717 total cases)

— 18.5% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 486 (74 total deaths)

— 134.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.4% (4,019 fully vaccinated)

— 50.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#40. Brevard County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 749 (4,510 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,559 (69,578 total cases)

— 23.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 152 (914 total deaths)

— 26.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (310,129 fully vaccinated)

— 2.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#39. Baker County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 760 (222 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,456 (5,391 total cases)

— 22.7% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (62 total deaths)

— 2.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.7% (7,508 fully vaccinated)

— 51.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#38. Putnam County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 774 (577 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,934 (10,384 total cases)

— 7.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 215 (160 total deaths)

— 3.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.6% (22,797 fully vaccinated)

— 42.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#37. Sarasota County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 777 (3,371 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,023 (47,810 total cases)

— 26.7% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (844 total deaths)

— 5.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (255,907 fully vaccinated)

— 11.7% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#36. Pasco County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 792 (4,389 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,825 (65,503 total cases)

— 21.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (802 total deaths)

— 30.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (257,327 fully vaccinated)

— 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#35. Hillsborough County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 808 (11,887 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,058 (206,934 total cases)

— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 124 (1,832 total deaths)

— 40.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (697,157 fully vaccinated)

— 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#34. Indian River County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 810 (1,295 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,854 (18,958 total cases)

— 21.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (306 total deaths)

— 7.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (87,391 fully vaccinated)

— 3.4% higher vaccination rate than Florida

#33. Flagler County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 813 (936 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,544 (12,134 total cases)

— 29.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 99 (114 total deaths)

— 52.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (60,620 fully vaccinated)

— 0.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#32. Jackson County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 817 (379 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,033 (8,834 total cases)

— 26.5% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (158 total deaths)

— 64.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.9% (15,287 fully vaccinated)

— 37.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#31. Manatee County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 864 (3,483 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,762 (55,494 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 171 (689 total deaths)

— 17.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (199,222 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#30. Okaloosa County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 866 (1,826 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,748 (28,972 total cases)

— 8.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (367 total deaths)

— 15.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (91,601 fully vaccinated)

— 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#29. Marion County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 880 (3,216 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,970 (47,416 total cases)

— 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (996 total deaths)

— 31.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (167,258 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#28. Holmes County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 938 (184 new cases, -1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,190 (3,176 total cases)

— 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (49 total deaths)

— 20.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.8% (4,469 fully vaccinated)

— 56.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#27. DeSoto County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 942 (358 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,834 (5,637 total cases)

— 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (97 total deaths)

— 23.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.6% (13,152 fully vaccinated)

— 34.5% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#26. Dixie County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 945 (159 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,145 (2,380 total cases)

— 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 143 (24 total deaths)

— 30.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 25.9% (4,359 fully vaccinated)

— 50.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#25. Washington County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 946 (241 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,314 (3,901 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (52 total deaths)

— 1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.3% (6,187 fully vaccinated)

— 54.0% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#24. Escambia County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 963 (3,064 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,585 (49,608 total cases)

— 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (706 total deaths)

— 7.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (130,797 fully vaccinated)

— 22.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#23. Jefferson County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 976 (139 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,860 (2,117 total cases)

— 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 197 (28 total deaths)

— 4.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (6,964 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#22. Lafayette County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 997 (84 new cases, +18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,795 (2,004 total cases)

— 58.1% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (26 total deaths)

— 49.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.1% (2,368 fully vaccinated)

— 46.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#21. Lee County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,000 (7,703 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,709 (105,638 total cases)

— 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (1,009 total deaths)

— 36.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (386,679 fully vaccinated)

— 4.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#20. Wakulla County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,014 (342 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,641 (5,277 total cases)

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (56 total deaths)

— 19.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.4% (11,602 fully vaccinated)

— 34.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#19. Walton County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,021 (756 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,926 (11,056 total cases)

— 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (89 total deaths)

— 42.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (26,877 fully vaccinated)

— 31.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#18. Hendry County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,023 (430 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,332 (6,443 total cases)

— 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (87 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.8% (15,036 fully vaccinated)

— 32.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#17. Hernando County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,034 (2,005 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,316 (23,884 total cases)

— 18.1% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 249 (482 total deaths)

— 20.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (83,863 fully vaccinated)

— 18.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#16. Polk County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,038 (7,520 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,952 (108,366 total cases)

— 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (1,387 total deaths)

— 7.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (311,488 fully vaccinated)

— 18.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#15. Franklin County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,039 (126 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,107 (1,953 total cases)

— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (20 total deaths)

— 20.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.6% (4,556 fully vaccinated)

— 28.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#14. Levy County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,070 (444 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,698 (5,685 total cases)

— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (56 total deaths)

— 34.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.3% (14,665 fully vaccinated)

— 33.1% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#13. Columbia County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,071 (768 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,189 (13,039 total cases)

— 20.9% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (170 total deaths)

— 14.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.9% (22,865 fully vaccinated)

— 39.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#12. Highlands County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,080 (1,147 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,854 (12,591 total cases)

— 21.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (366 total deaths)

— 66.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (43,021 fully vaccinated)

— 23.3% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#11. Bradford County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,103 (311 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,585 (4,677 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (58 total deaths)

— 0.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.9% (8,992 fully vaccinated)

— 39.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#10. Calhoun County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,141 (161 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,596 (2,623 total cases)

— 23.6% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (45 total deaths)

— 54.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.0% (3,804 fully vaccinated)

— 48.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#9. Santa Rosa County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,143 (2,106 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,411 (26,562 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (291 total deaths)

— 23.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (70,150 fully vaccinated)

— 27.8% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#8. Gilchrist County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,146 (213 new cases, +48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,691 (2,544 total cases)

— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (44 total deaths)

— 14.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.1% (5,043 fully vaccinated)

— 48.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#7. Madison County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,146 (212 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,801 (2,922 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (45 total deaths)

— 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.3% (6,153 fully vaccinated)

— 36.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#6. Liberty County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,161 (97 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,105 (1,596 total cases)

— 27.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 192 (16 total deaths)

— 7.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.1% (2,260 fully vaccinated)

— 48.7% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#5. Hamilton County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,241 (179 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,406 (2,367 total cases)

— 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (25 total deaths)

— 16.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.9% (4,019 fully vaccinated)

— 47.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#4. Okeechobee County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,264 (533 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,203 (5,989 total cases)

— 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (89 total deaths)

— 1.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.2% (15,283 fully vaccinated)

— 31.4% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#3. Suwannee County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,299 (577 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,563 (7,801 total cases)

— 16.7% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (140 total deaths)

— 52.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.4% (12,604 fully vaccinated)

— 46.2% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#2. Hardee County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,611 (434 new cases, +34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,224 (4,909 total cases)

— 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 167 (45 total deaths)

— 19.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.2% (8,400 fully vaccinated)

— 40.9% lower vaccination rate than Florida

#1. Taylor County, FL

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,915 (413 new cases, +116% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,581 (3,792 total cases)

— 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than Florida

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (48 total deaths)

— 7.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Florida

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.7% (6,197 fully vaccinated)

— 45.6% lower vaccination rate than Florida