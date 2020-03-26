Cottage Hill Christian Academy teacher tests positive for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teacher at Cottage Hill Christian Academy has tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter was sent out to families Thursday saying one of the Church Campus teachers tested positive for COVID-19. The school did not name the teacher, but did say that “due to the nature of her position, she did come into contact with many of our students on campus (including preschool, elementary, and middle school students).”

The teacher was first screened Monday, March 23, and the results were confirmed three days later. She has been self-quarantined for a week and will be quarantined for the next 14 days.

