Costco plans to bring back free samples next month

(CNN) —Costco members have something to look forward to—the return of free samples!
The warehouse club stopped offering free samples of food items in march due to coronavirus concerns.
That free food is extremely popular among some members.
On an earnings call Thursday, Costco’s CFO said the samples are coming back in mid-June, but wouldn’t say exactly how.
He did say it won’t be like the old way, where members were allowed to pluck the samples from a tray.
It’s also unclear how shoppers will be able to eat that free food.
Costco requires everyone in its warehouses to wear masks.
LATEST STORIES:
- Cat recovers from coronavirus
- Gotcha explains sanitation process for scooters in Downtown Mobile
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 29, 2020
- Parents angered over yearbook cover photo for Missouri elementary school
- Tokyo Olympics just beginning the race to reset themselves