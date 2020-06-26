Coronavirus timeline: Some events, businesses scale back as cases rise

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast is starting to see tangible effects from the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Some restaurants have had to temporarily close due to either employees with confirmed cases or employees coming into contact with people who tested positive. Additionally, more and more Fourth of July fireworks shows are getting canceled.

The Mobile County Health Department said in their briefing Thursday that they’re getting more and more complaints from community members about businesses not taking proper safety precautions when it comes to wearing masks, encouraging social distancing and sanitizing.

Dr. Rendi Murphree has this main point in response: “One way to not be concerned is don’t go — you’re safer at home.”

Meanwhile, restaurant owners like Pete Blohme, who owns multiple spots across both Mobile and Baldwin Counties and hasn’t had any issues with COVID-19 – say a balance is possible, as long as the precautions are being taken seriously.

“We can’t control them outside of the environment, but you know, when we’re in there, we talk about responsibility, we talk about our responsibility,” he said.

LATEST STORIES: