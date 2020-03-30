Coronavirus prayer movement makes it way through Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) – A prayer group in Mobile is asking people to tie red ribbons outside of their homes and businesses as a sign of hope and prayer during the coronavirus crisis.

Fred and Barbara Rettig are the founders of Canopy of Prayer, which started as a prayer walk in 2017 and has since grown into a full nonprofit dedicated to bringing the community together through prayer when we need it most.

The group has placed over a dozen billboards in Mobile and surrounding areas asking people to put out red ribbons on their homes businesses, cars anywhere that it can be seen as a sign of hope and love to encourage others.

Fred Rettig says the idea came directly from God. He says “By doing this you’re silently saying i’m in this with you, we’re together.”

And while it may seem like a small gesture, they hope it will make a big impact. Barbara Rettig says “We are all in this together so it’s not just about the church it’s about the people. because we all live here together and there are people who don’t really have hope.

so we hope that this helps them do find that hope.”

