Coronavirus myths: Treatments

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Some have asked if antibiotics are effective against coronavirus. The World Health Organization says no. Antibiotics are not effective against viruses and are not a prevention or treatment.

While the W.H.O. says there are no specific medicines to prevent or treat the virus, some specific treatments are being investigated and will have to go through clinical trials.

However, the Food and Drug Administration has approved an anti-malaria medication. Doctors say hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine may help some victims clear the coronavirus from their bodies, but the drugs have yet to be rigorously tested.

The F.D.A. says the risk is outweighed by the possible reward.

Millions of doses of the medications will be distributed to hospitals around the country.

