Coronavirus myths: The truth about drugs being touted as treatment or cure

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Two drugs in questions, Hydroxychloroquine and Remdesivir, have both been mentioned as potential treatments for covid 19. Initially, Hydroxychloroquine, a long time treatment for malaria, got a lot of notice with President Trump pushing it.

At a news conference, the President said, “It could be a game-changer.”

However, the World Health Organization says so far there is no proof that Hydroxychloroquine can cure, prevent or treat covid 19. Even so, that has not stopped some, even medical professionals, from taking a combination of Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromyacin as a hedge against the virus.

Remdesivir however, is showing promise of boosting the recovery time of covid 19 patients. While the anti-viral drug has not been given full approval by the Food and Drug Administration, just days ago, it was approved for emergency use by the agency. That means it can be used to treat patients with a severe form of the virus; those on oxygen or ventilators.

Several clinical trials are underway right now involving both drugs and their potential as a treatment for the virus. So far, a vaccine against the virus still appears to be months away, if not longer.

