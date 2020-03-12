Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fear all day Thursday

Coronavirus

(WKRG) — All day Thursday in every newscast, News 5 is taking a closer look at the effects of COVID-19 in our special, Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fear.

We’ll hear from people with fears you may also have about the coronavirus. We’ll hear from AAA when it comes to traveling, and the latest major sporting and other large event cancellations and postponements. We’ll also hear what steps school and church officials are taking to keep you safe. And we’re also taking a closer look at the effects of COVID-19 on your wallet.

Watch Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fear, all day Thursday, in every newscast.

