CORONAVIRUS EXPERTS: Working from Home? Beware of scammers targeting at-home workers

Mobile, AL (WKRG) — With unemployment at an all-time high, scammers are hard at work. Employment scams are ranked the top riskiest scam in the 2018 and 2019 Scam Tracer Risk Report.

Monde Donaldson works with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) in Mobile and explains the latest scams around town.

Monde discussed with News 5’s Devon Walsh on what consumers should watch for, Monde said the biggest two red flags are:

Employment scams Emails that look like they came from the boss or a vendor.

A few tips to avoid these scams are:

Be aware of unusual procedures when looking for a job. Check official job postings. Set-up work-from-home IT policies Maintain office billing policies at home. Review safety practices with employees

See Monde’s full interview in the video above.

