CORONAVIRUS EXPERTS: Staying positive during stressful times

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kari Whatley with the Equine Therapy Group is talking to WKRG News 5 about the ever-present issue of stress.

What is your advice for those who feel like they are trying to be positive, but can’t shake that feeling of stress?

“It’s kind of like when you check your cellphone and you get a little upset if the battery is really low, you have to get in the habit of checking your own emotional charge level and finding ways in your own way to plug yourself in. Pause, slow down a little bit, take a deep breath, and take care of the physical component so that you have a fighting chance for your brain to be calm also.” Kari Whatley, Therapist with Equine Therapy Group

For more information, watch the video above.

To learn more about the equine therapy group, click here.

LATEST STORIES: