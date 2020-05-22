CORONAVIRUS EXPERTS: SBA says money is still available for PPP loans

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Small businesses have struggled to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erin Jones with Wilkins Miller Accounting Firm has new information about PPP loans and forgiveness from the Small Business Administration (SBA).

SBA sent out a loan forgiveness applications for PP loans that need to be filed after June 30 with the same bank that approved the loan.

“There is still funds available through the PPP program and the deadline for the application is June 30. So if anybody was hesitant I would suggest that they go ahead as soon as they can and get with their bankers. “ Erin Jones

