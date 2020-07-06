CORONAVIRUS EXPERTS: Improving Areas in Your Life During Difficult Times

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kari Whatley with the Equine Therapy Group is talking to WKRG News 5 about the ever-present issue of stress.

We all have areas in our life that we want to change or improve. What would you say to someone feeling discouraged because they “tried” to change and feel like it’s not working for them?

You mention the importance of training rather than trying…. If someone wants to focus on training, what’s a good first step?

For more information, watch the video above.

To learn more about the equine therapy group, click here.