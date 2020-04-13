Coronavirus experts: Home cooking recipes from Bob’s Downtown Restaurant

Tony Sawyer is the owner of Bob’s Downtown Restaurant in Mobile. His place is known for its down-home food and Tony is an expert on simple recipes anyone can make with the ingredients you can actually find at the stores right now. Email Tony your questions about cooking, or requests for recipes you’d like to see him cook to coronavirus@wkrg.com

Here are the recipes Tony has made so far:

OVEN ROAST:

Oven Roast

This Easy to Cook Recipe is as follows;

3-4 lb. Roast

1 can Cream of Mushroom Soup

1 pkg. Dried Onion Soup

3-4 Potatoes, quartered

2 Carrots, sliced

Place the roast in foil and spread the fried onion soup on top. Pour cream of mushroom soup over. Add the 1/4 potatoes and carrots. (if you desire any other vegetable go ahead and add if you like). Seal the foil very well and bake in the oven for 2 & 1/2 hours at 325 degrees.

The roast will make its own juices!

If you don’t like the onion soup mix the add salt & pepper in its place.

Remember when you cook that you can always add seasoning, but you can never take it out!

This is a simple easy recipe!

BREAKFAST CASSEROLE:

1 lb of sausage

2 strips of Bacon

12 eggs

Hash browns or tater tots or bread

1 log of butter cut in half

Shredded cheese

Cook sausage, bacon and a 1/4 of the butter in a skillet until done, drain the excess grease and let it cool to room temperature. Put all the eggs in a bowl and whip good.

Coat the casserole dish with butter, line with hash browns or whatever you want, pour the sausage mixture (room temp) on top with cheese. Put all the eggs evenly on top. Wiggle it so the mixture goes down the holes. Best if made the day before so it can sit overnight!

Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes (depending on the depth of the casserole dish)

May have to cook a little longer!

Enjoy Breakfast of Champions with a mimosa or Bloody Mary!

PIZZA BAGELS:

Plain bagel

Pepperoni

Pizza Sauce

Shredded mozzarella

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Separate bagels and add pizza sauce

Add just a little shredded cheese

Place pepperoni on top of sauce

Add any amount of cheese you desire

If you so wish you can add other ingredients such as:

Diced onion

Diced green pepper

Sliced mushrooms

Ham

Bake in oven on a flat baking pan until cooked, approximately 10 minutes

Enjoyment for kids and adults alike!

LATEST STORIES: