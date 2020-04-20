CORONAVIRUS EXPERTS: Dealing with Stress and Anxiety while remaining at home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the Stay-at-home order still in affect throughout all of Alabama man people are feeling the stress and anxiety from working from home.

Kari Whatley runs the Equine Therapy Group and is a licensed professional counselor works mostly with Veterans who suffer from P.T.S.D, anxiety, and the feeling of isolation.

Whatley discussed with News 5’s Devon Walsh on how to deal with being home with your spouse/partner and gave tips on improving your relationship while dealing with stress when working from home. Whatley stated that keeping a schedule and having everyone on the same page will help keep the house in better order. She also said that requesting clarification while overwhelmed helps with that as well.

Whatley also expressed the importance of going outside and getting fresh air and have visuals such as sneakers near by to encourage yourself to go outside, instead of sitting on the sofa with a bag of chips.

