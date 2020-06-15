CORONAVIRUS EXPERTS: Coping during a difficult time

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. Kari Whatley with the Equine Therapy Group in Mobile County has some tips to help stay positive during difficult times.

Many people are feeling swept up in the chaos. What can help someone keep a positive perspective during this difficult time?

“We are wired up to look for the negative. Right now for us that might look like focusing on the peaceful protesters to the riots. Or it might look like focusing on the things your family does that bothers you. Not focusing on the things you appreciate about them.” Kari Whatley

For more information, watch the full video above.

