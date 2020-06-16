CORONAVIRUS EXPERTS: BBB Tips on planning summer vacations during a pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Monde Donaldson, Vice President of the BBB Educational Foundation in Central & South Alabama shared tips to consider when planning a summer vacation during a pandemic.
1. What CDC guidelines should you follow?
- My answer will be don’t travel if you are sick, wear a mask – things like that
- If you rent an RV, car, camper wipe it down yourself
2.What should you do before leaving?
- Avoid posting on social media until you get back
- Review cancellation policies and consider travel insurance
- Avoid online scams when booking a trip
- Be prepared for delays as some places are short staffed because of virus
Watch the video above for more tips from the BBB.
