CORONAVIRUS EXPERTS: BBB Tips on planning summer vacations during a pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Monde Donaldson, Vice President of the BBB Educational Foundation in Central & South Alabama shared tips to consider when planning a summer vacation during a pandemic.

1. What CDC guidelines should you follow?

  • My answer will be don’t travel if you are sick, wear a mask – things like that
  • If you rent an RV, car, camper wipe it down yourself

2.What should you do before leaving?

  • Avoid posting on social media until you get back
  • Review cancellation policies and consider travel insurance
  • Avoid online scams when booking a trip
  • Be prepared for delays as some places are short staffed because of virus

Watch the video above for more tips from the BBB.

