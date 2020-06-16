CORONAVIRUS EXPERTS: BBB Tips on planning summer vacations during a pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Monde Donaldson, Vice President of the BBB Educational Foundation in Central & South Alabama shared tips to consider when planning a summer vacation during a pandemic.

1. What CDC guidelines should you follow?

My answer will be don’t travel if you are sick, wear a mask – things like that

If you rent an RV, car, camper wipe it down yourself

2.What should you do before leaving?

Avoid posting on social media until you get back

Review cancellation policies and consider travel insurance

Avoid online scams when booking a trip

Be prepared for delays as some places are short staffed because of virus

Watch the video above for more tips from the BBB.

