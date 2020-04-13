Coronavirus experts: Answering your questions about anxiety, isolation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of our lives and you have lots of questions.

So we are gathering a team of experts to help answer them. Today we are talking anxiety and isolation with Kari Whatley runs the equine therapy group in Baldwin County and is a licensed professional counselor . Much of her work deals with veterans who suffer from PTSD, anxiety and feelings of isolation. You can see her advice in the video above.

If you have questions for Kari Whatley or any of our experts email them to coronavirus@wkrg.com

