CORONAVIRUS EXPERT: Using social media for mental health

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kari Whatley from the Equine Therapy Group joins WKRG News 5 this week to discuss the use of social media in a positive way for your mental health.

Whatley said to make sure social media is helpful for your health is the way you use it. We get involved in social media that you can’t in real life. So by filling it with positive things and being aware of how long your on it will go a long way.

Whatley challenges us to use our phones less. The average use of the phone is 3 hours a day. Not using the phone at the table or 30 minutes before bed and after waking. “See how you feel after that.”

To see Kari Whatley’s full interview see the video above.

