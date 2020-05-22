CORONAVIRUS EXPERT: Children facing stress and anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many adults have felt stressed out during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is a rising concern about stress and anxiety in children.

Kari Whatley with the Equine Therapy Group says there are many ways to help children cope with rapid changes in daily life.

“Some of them actually miss going back to school at this point. But children struggle to communicate anxiety the same way an adult would. Instead of saying I’m anxious or overwhelmed, or I’m stressed, they might say my stomach hurts, or my head hurts, or you might see their behaviors revert back to things they stopped doing years ago.” Kari Whatley, therapist with Equine Therapy Group

A few tips to help children during these times is to build a worry box, model good behavior as an adult, and giving them a little extra attention when they go positive things.

For more advice, watch the full video above.

LATEST STORIES: