Coronavirus didn’t bust the birthday spirit of 100-year-old WWII Vet

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Henry Waltman turned 100 years young on Wednesday. There was supposed to be a big birthday bash at Battleship Memorial Park to celebrate. But coronavirus got in the way.

“Yeah, it creeped up on me,” said Henry from his home in Mobile. He spent part of the day at home instead of at a party, reminiscing with a close friend. The World War Two veteran was a flight engineer and gunner on a B-26 during the war.

“They’re commanding officer was Jimmy Doolittle,” said Henry’s friend T.J. Rohyans, referring to the officer who led a fleet of B-25 bombers off the deck of an aircraft carrier to attack Japan.

Rohyans was involved in planning the birthday party for Henry until Battleship Park had to close because of COVID-19.

So on social media, he asked friends to drive by Henry’s home and honk the horn to wish him well.

Some did. And Henry’s taking it all in stride.

“I got more in the past than what I’ve got in the future,” he said.

