Contaminated cash could spread the coronavirus, World Health Organization warns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Contaminated banknotes could encourage the spread of the coronavirus, World Health Organization officials warn.

Instead, the WHO is asking people to continue to wash their hands and consider using contactless payments for those who use paper bills.

Officials tell The Telegraph that COVID-19 (coronavirus) could stay on the surface of the paper bills “for a number of days”.

A person from Wake County tested positive for novel coronavirus, the governor’s office said on Tuesday.

“The person from Wake County traveled to the state of Washington and was exposed at a long-term care facility where there is an outbreak of the virus,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.

The person is doing well and is in isolation at home, the governor said. They will be in isolation until they test negative.

