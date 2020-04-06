Construction projects in Mobile during stay-at-home order

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
traffic alert_1544194178998.JPG.jpg

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — A couple of minor construction projects happening in Mobile during the state’s stay-at-home order.

The ramp from I-10 westbound to Dauphin Island Parkway southbound is closed why crews repair and install a new sign. It is advised to use an alternate route until Wednesday while this work is being done. The end date is subject to change.

The access ramp acceleration lane from US 90 to I-65 Southbound is closed for guardrail maintenance. Please use caution when traveling in this area. This construction is set to be completed by Tuesday, but that date is also subject to change.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories