Construction projects in Mobile during stay-at-home order

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — A couple of minor construction projects happening in Mobile during the state’s stay-at-home order.

The ramp from I-10 westbound to Dauphin Island Parkway southbound is closed why crews repair and install a new sign. It is advised to use an alternate route until Wednesday while this work is being done. The end date is subject to change.

The access ramp acceleration lane from US 90 to I-65 Southbound is closed for guardrail maintenance. Please use caution when traveling in this area. This construction is set to be completed by Tuesday, but that date is also subject to change.

