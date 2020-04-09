Congressman Bradley Byrne is warning people about coronavirus relief check scams

Washington, D.C., (WKRG-TV)–

Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne is warning his constituents to be on the lookout for scams related to coronavirus relief checks that will soon be arriving in people’s homes.

Congressman Byrne said: “While it has been encouraging to see millions of Americans come together during this crisis, the coronavirus pandemic, unfortunately, has provided an opportunity for criminals. Scammers are using the phone, text messages and emails to target taxpayers and steal economic impact payments and other personal information.

“Alabamians should safeguard themselves by knowing the red flags and reporting any suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities. Please use common sense, and remember, the IRS will never call you asking to verify or provide your financial information,” Byrne added.

In a press release, Byrne’s office suggests people follow these tips sent out by the IRS. He says, scammers may:

Emphasize the words “Stimulus Check” or “Stimulus Payment.” Those are incorrect. The official term is economic impact payment .

. Ask the taxpayer to sign over their economic impact payment check to them.

Ask by phone, email, text, or social media for verification of personal and/or banking information saying that the information is needed to receive or speed up their economic impact payment.

Suggest that they can get a tax refund or economic impact payment faster by working on the taxpayer’s behalf. This scam could be conducted by social media or even in person.

Mail the taxpayer a bogus check, perhaps in an odd amount, then tell the taxpayer to call a number or verify information online in order to cash it.

