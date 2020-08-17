Confirmed COVID-19 cases at two Northwest Florida Tom Thumb locations

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — One team member at Tom Thumb Food Stores located at 2695 Highway 87 in Navarre and at 6495 North West Street in Pensacola has tested positive for COVID-19.

An official statement was released by Tom Thumb stating they are following all local health official guidelines. The store is closed and being cleaned and sanitized. The store will reopen in the next few days.

You can read the full statements below:

“One of Tom Thumb’s Team Members at our 2695 Highway 87, Navarre, FL location has informed us that they have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). We are taking all appropriate steps following guidance from local health officials. We closed the store at 11:00 AM (EST) on Monday, August 17th to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew. The store will re-open in the next few days. We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time.

All Team Members who work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines. We are making every effort to provide the affected Team Member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support.“

“One of Tom Thumb’s Team Members at our 6495 North West Street, Pensacola, FL location has informed us that they have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). We are taking all appropriate steps following guidance from local health officials. We closed the store at 8:00 PM (EST) on Saturday, August 15th to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew. The store will re-open in the next few days. We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time.

All Team Members who work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines. We are making every effort to provide the affected Team Member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support.“

